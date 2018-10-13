World Apostolate of Fatima annual Mass, breakfast

A penitent receives absolution at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, where the World Apostolate of Fatima, Fort Wayne-South Bend Division, celebrated Mass on Saturday, Oct. 6. — Photos by Bob List
In addition to an opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation prior to the WAF Mass, a rosary was prayed.
Children dressed up as Lucia Santos and Francisco and Jacinta Marto, the Portuguese children who witnessed the appearances of Our Lady of Fatima.
A procession that includes an image of Our Lady of Fatima makes its way to the Grand Wayne Center.
Father Joseph Mary Wolfe, MFVA, speaks to those in attendance at a breakfast that followed the Mass.