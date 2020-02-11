With Catholic Relief Services in El Salvador Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Following is the first of two articles recounting Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades’ meeting and visit to Catholic Relief Services projects in the country of El Salvador Feb. 3-7.

I have always wanted to visit El Salvador. At my first assignment as a priest in York, Pennsylvania, I worked part-time at a Latino parish. One of the parishioners tutored me in Spanish. He was a migrant from El Salvador who came to the United States since his life was at risk during the civil war in El Salvador. He and his family were threatened with death because of his work in the Church organizing the people to defend their human rights. He had been inspired by the preaching of Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was assassinated several months before he escaped to the United States. As he tutored me in Spanish, I learned so much about the plight of the people of El Salvador during that time when 75,000 were killed in the civil war.

During my week in El Salvador visiting several projects of Catholic Relief Services, we celebrated Mass every day in various parishes. In the middle of the trip, we had Mass in the chapel where now-St. Oscar Romero was assassinated on March 24, 1980. It was an emotional experience to concelebrate at the altar where Archbishop Romero stood when an assassin’s bullet pierced his heart. Seconds before he was shot, St. Romero had prayed: “May this Body immolated and this Blood sacrificed for mankind nourish us also, that we may give our body and our blood over to suffering and pain, like Christ — not for Self, but to give harvests of peace and justice to our People.”

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, a close collaborator of Archbishop Romero, celebrated the Mass. Cardinal Chávez spoke to us about St. Oscar Romero. He was very supportive of the work of CRS, which he knew well because of the partnership of CRS with Caritas El Salvador, of which he was president for many years. It was a surprise a few years ago when Pope Francis named Bishop Chávez a cardinal since he was not the archbishop, but an auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese. By naming him a cardinal, the Holy Father recognized his many years of devoted ministry to the poor and his efforts to promote peace and justice in El Salvador, continuing the work of St. Romero.

After the Mass, I visited the little room off the sacristy of the chapel where Archbishop Romero lived for several months, and then our group visited the simple house the people built for him near the chapel. There we saw his blood-stained shirt and vestments, some of his simple possessions and photos from his life and death.

Like his close friend, Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande, who was murdered three years earlier and whose cause for beatification is advancing, Archbishop Romero was killed for his preaching of the Gospel, which included his condemnation of violence and injustice against his beloved Salvadoran people. He believed in the Church’s duty to help the poor and to champion human rights. In a homily the day before his assassination, he had delivered the following stinging rebuke to soldiers in the armed forces (words that possibly provoked his murder):

“Brothers, you came from your own people. You are killing your own brothers. Any human order to kill must be subordinate to the law of God, which says ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ No soldier is obliged to obey an order contrary to the law of God. No one has to obey an immoral law. It is high time you obeyed your consciences rather than sinful orders. The Church cannot remain silent before such an abomination…. In the name of God, in the name of the suffering people whose cry rises to heaven more loudly each day, I implore you, I beg you, I order you: stop the repression.”

Throughout the week in El Salvador, everywhere we visited, I saw images of St. Oscar Romero. Many people spoke of him, including our CRS staff in El Salvador who are inspired by St. Romero in their service of the poor and in their peace-making efforts. During the week, I remembered the famous words spoken by Archbishop Romero a couple weeks before his assassination: “If God accepts the sacrifice of my life, may my death be for the freedom of my people. A bishop will die, but the Church of God, which is the people, will never perish. I do not believe in death without resurrection. If they kill me, I will rise again in the people of El Salvador.” I believe those prophetic words are coming true, as I witnessed so much good being done by priests, lay people, and CRS staff, all so deeply committed to peace and justice. They have truly taken to heart the teaching of St. Oscar Romero that “peace is the product of justice and love.” I saw several works of peace and justice throughout the week-long visit.

On the first full day, we visited one of the six Agriculture and Water Projects CRS is currently implementing in El Salvador. The goals of the program are to restore soil and protect water resources through the application of low cost, high-impact conservation agriculture practices. We visited the Raices project in the western part of the country, in the department (state) of Ahuachapan. First, we celebrated Mass at the parish church in the town of Atiquizaya, where the local bishop of the Diocese of Santa Ana was the principal celebrant. The church was full as many people came to pray with us and to thank CRS for its work in their country.

After Mass, we visited one of the small farms and learned from the husband and wife who farm the land about how they have implemented the water- smart agriculture practices they learned from CRS. The soil on their farm has been restored. The increased productivity has increased their farm earnings. This couple is now leading and helping other farmers in water smart and conservation agriculture practices. This is so important in a country where farmers are adversely affected by human-induced soil degradation and are vulnerable to climate shocks. Thanks to CRS, many farmers now have more sustainable and profitable farms.

After visiting Raices Ahuachapan, we visited with participants in the Azure project, an innovative social enterprise model which provides a reliable supply of safe water and sanitation services to under-served rural households. CRS contributes money toward technical services for water service providers. This is a great need in El Salvador where about 25% of the population does not have piped water services in their home. CRS has also mobilized other funding for Azure so they are able to improve and expand water services in the country. The Catholic Church in El Salvador has been advocating for the passage of a National Water Law which would recognize water as a basic human right and in favor of the national management of water resources, against the privatization of water. The bishops of El Salvador, like Pope Francis, reject the privatization of this resource since access to safe drinkable water is a basic and universal human right.

We finished our stay in the Ahuachapan state with a visit to the El Jicaro cooperative where, together with Caritas El Salvador, CRS is working with local leaders and youth to restore land, implement good agriculture practices and stimulate local agriculture markets. It was good to see these opportunities for young people in agriculture and landscape restoration through education and training. CRS is working with these young people to prepare the next generation of farmers and community leaders.

Continued in next week’s edition of Today’s Catholic.

* * *