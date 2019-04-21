â€˜Why do you look for the living among the dead?â€™
This 15th-century painting from the Royal Library of Turin in Italy shows an empty tomb depicting the Resurrection. Easter, the chief feast in the liturgical calendars of all Christian churches, commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Easter is April 21 this year. (CNS photo/Bridgeman Images)
The risen Christ is depicted in this 19th-century painting titled “The Resurrection of Christ” by Gebhard Fugel. Easter, the chief feast in the liturgical calendars of all Christian churches, commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Easter is April 21 this year. (CNS photo/Bridgeman Images)
* * *
