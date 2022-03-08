Where to give to help Ukraine Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNS) – Various Catholic agencies are collecting donations to aid with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as people flee to escape Russian bombing and shelling. Here are some places to donate. This list is not exhaustive.

The international Caritas confederation is collecting funds to help Caritas Ukraine. In the United States, that is through Catholic Relief Services: bit.ly/3LWtOKa. Internationally, you can donate through caritas.org/.

The Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia also has a link: ukrarcheparchy.us/donate.

Two pontifical agencies also are taking donations for Ukraine: Catholic Near East Welfare Association, cnewa.org/campaigns/ukraine/, and Aid to the Church in Need, churchinneed.org/. Internationally, Aid to the Church can be reached at bit.ly/3vfqCn4.

The Knights of Columbus launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, and donations can be made at kofc.org/secure/en/donate/ukraine.html. On Feb. 25, the Knights of Columbus announced a commitment of $1 million for immediate distribution to support Ukrainian refugees and will match all funds raised up to an additional $500,000. The relief funding will be used to provide shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing and religious goods, as well as other humanitarian needs as identified, both directly in Ukraine and through refugee sites in Poland.

Donations can also be made to Jesuit Refugee Service at jrsusa.org to support the agency’s work in Europe “to accompany, serve, and advocate for those forced to flee from war and conflict.”

The Salesians also are accepting donations to help refugees: salesianmissions.org/lp/ukraine-emergency/.

