What’s Next for the National Eucharistic Revival? OSV NEWS

Another National Pilgrimage Will Begin in Indianapolis Next Spring, and the 11th Eucharistic Congress Is Already Being Planned

INDIANAPOLIS – A Eucharistic pilgrimage from Indianapolis to Los Angeles is being planned for spring of 2025, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, announced on Sunday, July 21, at the end of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress’ closing Mass at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Congress organizers had also been considering holding an 11th National Eucharistic Congress in 2033, the “Year of Redemption,” 2,000 years after Jesus’ death and resurrection, but they’re now discerning organizing an event sooner, said Bishop Cozzens, Board Chairman of the National Eucharistic Congress Inc. which organized the five-day congress and preceding eight-week National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

Following the closing Mass, Bishop Cozzens stood before the crowd and said: “I have a question for you. This is the 10th National Eucharistic Congress – do you think we should do an 11th one?”

“We’ll keep discerning and let you know,” he said with a smile, to audience laughter.

He also announced another National Eucharistic Pilgrimage next year, beginning in Indianapolis and arriving in Los Angeles in time for Corpus Christi Sunday, June 22, 2025, and that Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said he would welcome “all of you.”

As for the timing of the next National Eucharistic Congress, Bishop Cozzens said congress organizers have been inspired by “all the people at the congress saying that we have to do this again, and when we were telling people we’re going to do it in 2033, they would say it’s too late, we might lose momentum in nine years.”

The pilgrimage and congress are part of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative of the U.S. bishops launched in 2022 to increase understanding of and love for Jesus in the Eucharist. The close of the congress launches the Year of Mission, during which the bishops are encouraging Catholics to “walk with one” by sharing their faith and accompanying another person to better know Jesus and His love.

Bishop Cozzens asked those in attendance at the closing Mass if they would accept the bishops’ invitation to join the Walk With One initiative.

“Commit yourself to walking with one person,” he said. “Commit yourself to becoming a Eucharistic missionary, someone who lives deeply a Eucharistic life, and having received that gift, allows themselves to be given as a gift.”

For more on the U.S. bishops’ Walk with One initiative, including resources on how to accompany others back to the Church, visit eucharisticrevival.org/walk-with-one.

* * *