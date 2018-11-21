Weekly Schedule of Bishop Rhoades for November 25 Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 25: 11:15 a.m. — Mass and Blessing of Campus of St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

Tuesday, November 27: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Tuesday, November 27: 5:30 p.m. — Annual Mass and Dinner for St. Vincent de Paul Society of South Bend, Holy Family Church, South Bend

Wednesday, November 28: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Catholic Community Foundation, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday, November 28: 6 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Thursday, November 29: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Friday, November 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

* * *