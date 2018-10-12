October 12, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Roades
Sunday, October 14: 10 a.m. — Blessing of New Addition to St. Louis Academy, St. Louis, Besancon
Tuesday, October 16: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, October 17: 10:30 a.m. — All-Schools Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
Thursday, October 18: 6 p.m. — White Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Friday, October 19: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Friday, October 19: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend
Saturday, October 20: 4 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.