Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Roades

Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, October 14: 10 a.m. — Blessing of New Addition to St. Louis Academy, St. Louis, Besancon

Tuesday, October 16: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 17: 10:30 a.m. — All-Schools Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 18: 6 p.m. — White Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, October 19: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Friday, October 19: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Saturday, October 20: 4 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend

