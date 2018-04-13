Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Francie Hogan Page Designer

Sunday, April 15: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Monday, April 16: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis

Tuesday, April 17, 10 a.m. — Visit to Miss Virginia’s food pantry, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 18: 10:30 a.m. — Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Thursday, April 19: 5:30 p.m. — St. Vincent de Paul Society Legacy Dinner, Gillespie Center at Hilton Garden Inn, South Bend

Friday, April 20: 7:30 a.m. — Invocation, United Religious Community of St. Joseph County, Century Center, South Bend

Friday, April 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington

Saturday, April 21: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *