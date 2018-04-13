April 13, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, April 15: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
Monday, April 16: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis
Tuesday, April 17, 10 a.m. — Visit to Miss Virginia’s food pantry, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, April 18: 10:30 a.m. — Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Thursday, April 19: 5:30 p.m. — St. Vincent de Paul Society Legacy Dinner, Gillespie Center at Hilton Garden Inn, South Bend
Friday, April 20: 7:30 a.m. — Invocation, United Religious Community of St. Joseph County, Century Center, South Bend
Friday, April 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington
Saturday, April 21: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.