Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades: March 16, 2025

Monday, March 17: 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, March 18: 10:30 a.m. – Lenten Day of Recollection, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Tuesday, March 18: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, March 19: 9:35 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Thursday, March 20: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 20: 7 p.m. – Catholic-Jewish Prayer Service “Violins and Hope,” St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, March 21: 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Most Precious Blood School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 22: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 23: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

