Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 14: 9 a.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 14: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Religious Liberty Committee, Baltimore, Maryland

Monday-Thursday, November 15-18: Plenary Assembly of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Baltimore, Maryland

Wednesday, November 17: 12:30 p.m. — Lunch Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group on Eucharistic Initiative, Baltimore, Maryland

Thursday, November 18: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 18: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, November 20: 8 p.m. — Closing Mass at National Catholic Youth Conference, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

