Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, November 7: 3 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, November 8: 5:15 p.m. — Mass and Lecture, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, November 9: 11 a.m. — Meeting of Catholic Charities Corporation, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, November 10: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Hilton Garden Hotel, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 11: 8:30 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Thursday, November 11: 5:15 p.m. — Mass for Fall Conference of Notre Dame Center for Ethics and Culture, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Saturday, November 13: 6 p.m. — Meeting of The Institute for Priestly Formation Bishops Advisory Council, Baltimore, Maryland

