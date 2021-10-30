October 30, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, October 31: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend
Monday, November 1: 10:30 a.m. — All Schools Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, November 2: 12 p.m. — Mass, Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, November 3: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, November 3: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse
Thursday, November 4: 1 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee
Thursday, November 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne
