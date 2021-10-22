Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 24: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

Monday, October 25: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemeteries, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, October 26: 5:15 p.m. — Red Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Wednesday, October 27: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. — Good Leaders, Good Shepherds, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Plymouth

Thursday, October 28: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend

Friday, October 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Saturday, October 30: 10:30 a.m. — Jubilee Mass for Sisters of Saint Francis, Saint Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Saturday, October 30: 7 p.m. — Mass for Hispanic Nocturnal Adoration Society, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

