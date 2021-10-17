Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 17: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

Monday, October 18: 7 p.m. — White Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, October 19: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Exodus 90

Wednesday, October 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, South Bend

Thursday, October 21: 7:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend

Friday, October 22: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative

Saturday, October 23: 4 p.m. — Mass, Geddes Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

* * *