Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, October 10: 11 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, October 11: 10:30 a.m. — All Schools Mass, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday-Thursday, October 12-14: Continuing Education Days for Priests, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Friday, October 15: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 16: 9:30 a.m. — Mass for Kingdom Builders Women’s Conference, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 16: 5 p.m. — Opening Mass for Synod of Bishops, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

