Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 3: 1 p.m. — Walk for the Poor for St. Vincent de Paul Society, Parkview Field, Fort Wayne

Sunday, October 3: 3 p.m. — Mass with Consecration of a Virgin, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, October 4: 6:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Columbia City

Monday, October 4: 12:30 p.m. — Speak at Men and Women’s Dignity and Vocation classes, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, October 5: 5:30 p.m. — Red Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 6: 9 a.m. — Mass for Fort Wayne Seven Sisters group, Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 6: 6:30 p.m. — Speak at Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne Celebration, Fort Wayne Country Club, Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 7: 11 a.m. — Mass and Blessing of Grotto and Altar, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Thursday, October 7: 2 p.m. — Lecture to Master of Divinity Class, DeBartolo Hall, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, October 7: 6 p.m. — Dinner Meeting with Windmoor Study Center Residents, Windmoor Study Center, South Bend

Friday, October 8: 10 a.m. — Meeting with South Bend Jewish Federation and Rabbis, South Bend

Saturday, October 9: 9 a.m. — Inauguration Mass for President Katie Conboy, Church of Our Lady of Loretto, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Saturday, October 9: 5 p.m. — Mass with Dedication of Altar and Blessing of Chapel, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

