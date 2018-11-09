Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 11: 9 a.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 11: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Trustees of National Shrine, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 11: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty, Baltimore, Maryland

Monday-Thursday, November 12-15: Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Baltimore, Maryland

Tuesday, November 13: 7:15 a.m. — Meeting of Courage International Episcopal Board, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, November 17: 4 p.m. — Sesquicentennial Anniversary Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville

