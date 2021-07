Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, July 26: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, July 27: 9:45 a.m. — Meeting and Presentation to Catechists, Theology Teachers and Youth Ministers of Diocese, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw

Tuesday, July 27: 11:30 a.m. — Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Tuesday, July 27: 6:30 p.m. — Theology on Tap, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Wednesday, July 28: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee

Thursday, July 29: 8:30 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Thursday, July 29: 6 p.m. — Changing Lives Scholarship Dinner for Ancilla College of Marian University, Swan Lake Resort, Plymouth

Friday, July 30: 1 p.m. — Mass for Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp, Centerburg, Ohio

Saturday, July 31: 5 p.m. — Mass, St. Paul Chapel, Fremont

Sunday, August 1: 3 p.m. — Talk at Father and Son Retreat, St. Patrick County Park, South Bend

Monday, August 2: 1:30 p.m. — Mass with Perpetual Profession of Sisters of St. Francis, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Monday, August 2: 5:45 p.m. — Welcome and Prayer for Redeemer Radio Bocce Ball Tournament, South Bend

Tuesday, August 3: 11 a.m. — Mass for Seminarians, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday, August 4: 11 a.m. — Mass for School Principals, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, August 5: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Opening of 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Victory Noll, Huntington

Friday, August 6: 12 p.m. — Mass for Archbishop Noll Center Employees, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

