July 10, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, July 11: 11 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, July 13: 5 p.m. — Prayer Service for Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Victory Noll, Huntington
Wednesday, July 14: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines Group
Saturday, July 24: 10 a.m. — Mass and Picnic with Permanent Deacons and Families of Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Saturday, July 24: 5 p.m. — Mass, St. Mother Theodore Guérin Chapel, Fort Wayne
