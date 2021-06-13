Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, June 14: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Governance Committee

Tuesday, June 15: 6:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty

Wednesday – Friday, June 16-18: Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Plenary Assembly

Saturday, June 19: 5:30 PM — Mass, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Monday-Friday, June 21-25: Annual Priest Retreat, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Thursday, June 24: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, June 25: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative

* * *