June 13, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, June 14: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Governance Committee
Tuesday, June 15: 6:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty
Wednesday – Friday, June 16-18: Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Plenary Assembly
Saturday, June 19: 5:30 PM — Mass, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Monday-Friday, June 21-25: Annual Priest Retreat, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola
Thursday, June 24: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Friday, June 25: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative
