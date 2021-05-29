May 29, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, May 30: 11:30 a.m. — Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Peter Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, May 31: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, June 1: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Wednesday, June 2: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Catholic Leadership Institute for Next Generation Pastors, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne
Friday, June 4: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Institute on the Catechism
Friday, June 4: 3 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Northeast Indiana Catholic Educators, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 5: 11 a.m. — Priesthood Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.