Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 2: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Monday, May 3: 7 p.m. — Mass with Sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception Into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 4: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Wednesday, May 5: 1:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Budget Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 5: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, at St. Pius X Church, Granger

Thursday, May 6: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 6: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, at St. Pius X Church, Granger

