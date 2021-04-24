Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 25: 6 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

Monday, April 26: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 27: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 28: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion

Friday, April 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of Lake Church, Culver

Saturday, May 1: 9:30 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 1: 2 p.m. — Commencement Exercises of University of Saint Francis, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

