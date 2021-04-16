April 16, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, April 18: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Sunday, April 18: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Tuesday, April 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, April 21: 12 p.m. — Redeemer Radio Sharathon, Redeemer Radio, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, April 21: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Working Group on Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines
Wednesday, April 21: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend
Thursday, April 22: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka
Friday, April 23: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative
Friday, April 23: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.