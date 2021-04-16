Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 18: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, April 18: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Tuesday, April 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 21: 12 p.m. — Redeemer Radio Sharathon, Redeemer Radio, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 21: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Working Group on Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines

Wednesday, April 21: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Thursday, April 22: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Friday, April 23: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative

Friday, April 23: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend

