Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 28:Â 9 a.m. â€” Palm Sunday Mass of the Passion of the Lord, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, March 28:Â 5:30 p.m. â€” Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

Monday, March 29:Â 7:30 p.m. â€” Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, March 30:Â 7:30 p.m. â€” Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 1:Â 7 p.m. â€” Mass of the Lordâ€™s Supper, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, April 2:Â 1 p.m. â€” The Celebration of the Lordâ€™s Passion, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 3:Â 8:45 p.m. â€” The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

