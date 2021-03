Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 28: 9 a.m. — Palm Sunday Mass of the Passion of the Lord, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, March 28: 5:30 p.m. — Vespers and Dinner, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

Monday, March 29: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, March 30: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 1: 7 p.m. — Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, April 2: 1 p.m. — The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 3: 8:45 p.m. — The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *