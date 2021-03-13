Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 14: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

Sunday, March 14: 7:30 p.m. — Mass, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Monday, March 15: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, March 16: 9 a.m. — Mass for Sacred Heart School Students, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Tuesday, March 16: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of the Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, March 17: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee

Thursday, March 18: 9:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor

Thursday, March 18: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, March 19: 8 a.m. — Pastoral Visit and Mass, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

* * *