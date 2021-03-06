Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 7: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, March 8: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine

Tuesday, March 9: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee

Wednesday, March 10: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee

Thursday, March 11: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine with Theological Societies on “Laudato Si”

