March 6, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, March 7: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, March 8: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine
Tuesday, March 9: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee
Wednesday, March 10: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee
Thursday, March 11: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine with Theological Societies on “Laudato Si”
