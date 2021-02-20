February 20, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, February 21: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, February 21: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, February 21: 7 p.m. — Talk with Parish Youth Group, Thaddeus Hall, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, February 23: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary
Wednesday, February 24: 9 a.m. — Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Wednesday, February 24: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Council of Teachers
Wednesday, February 24: 6 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan School Board
Thursday, February 25: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council
Friday, February 26: 10:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.