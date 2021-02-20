Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 21: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 21: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 21: 7 p.m. — Talk with Parish Youth Group, Thaddeus Hall, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, February 23: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary

Wednesday, February 24: 9 a.m. — Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, February 24: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Council of Teachers

Wednesday, February 24: 6 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan School Board

Thursday, February 25: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council

Friday, February 26: 10:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate

* * *