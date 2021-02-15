February 15, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, February 16: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative
Thursday, February 18: 5:15 p.m. — Annual Scholarship Dinner for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida
Thursday-Friday, February 18-19: Meeting of Board of Trustees for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida
* * *
