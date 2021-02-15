Todays Catholic
February 15, 2021 // Bishop

Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, February 16: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative

Thursday, February 18: 5:15 p.m. — Annual Scholarship Dinner for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

Thursday-Friday, February 18-19: Meeting of Board of Trustees for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

