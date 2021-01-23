Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, January 24: 2 p.m. — Mass for Institution of Lectors for the Permanent Diaconate, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, January 26: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and pastoral visit, St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 29: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Patrick Church, South Bend

Friday, January 29: 12 p.m. — Prayer at Right to Life Michiana Gathering, Federal Courthouse, South Bend

