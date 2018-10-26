Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 28: 10:30 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Founders’ Day Prayer and Blessing Ceremony, Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne

Sunday, October 28: 3 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 1: 5:15 p.m. — Mass for Fall Conference of Notre Dame Center for Ethics and Culture, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Friday, November 2: 11 a.m. — Mass, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Convent Cemetery, Mishawaka

Saturday, November 3: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

* * *