December 19, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, December 20: 9:15 a.m. — Mass, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Columbia City
Monday, December 21: 11 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Employees of Fort Wayne Area, St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne
Thursday, December 24: 10:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, December 29: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Working Group on Engaging the New Administration
Thursday, December 31: 4 p.m. — Mass, St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven.
