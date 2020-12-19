Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 20: 9:15 a.m. — Mass, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Columbia City

Monday, December 21: 11 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Employees of Fort Wayne Area, St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, December 24: 10:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, December 29: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Working Group on Engaging the New Administration

Thursday, December 31: 4 p.m. — Mass, St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven.

