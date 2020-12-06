Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, December 7: 7 p.m. — Vigil Mass for Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Immaculate Conception Church, Ege

Tuesday, December 8: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Catholic Relief Services Committee on U.S. Engagement

Tuesday, December 8: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, December 9: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Thursday, December 10: 11:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services

