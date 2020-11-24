Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 29: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Geneva

Sunday, November 29: 6:30 p.m. — Lighting of Diocesan Christmas Tree for an Evening of Heavenly Lights, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, November 30: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, December 1: 10:30 a.m. — Virtual Advent Day of Recollection for Priests

Tuesday, December 1: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, December 2: 10 a.m. — Virtual Advent Reflections with Our Sunday Visitor

Thursday, December 3: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Region VII

Thursday, December 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Friday, December 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Saturday, December 5: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

Saturday, December 5: 4 p.m. — Mass, St. Hedwig Church, South Bend

