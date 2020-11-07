November 7, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, November 8: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend
Sunday, November 8: 4 p.m. — Mass with Sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Monday, November 9: 11 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administration Committee
Tuesday, November 10: 11 a.m. — Meeting of Catholic Charities Corporation, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, November 11: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee
Thursday, November 12: 8:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor
