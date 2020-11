Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 1: 12:15 p.m. — Mass and Blessing of School Addition at Christ the King Parish, South Bend

Thursday, November 5: 7:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend

Friday, November 6: 10:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate

* * *