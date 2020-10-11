Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 11: 2 p.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, October 13: 9:30 a.m. — Dignity of Women and Men Classes, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 14: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Exodus 90, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 15: 9:30 a.m. — Lecture, Masters in Divinity Program, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, October 15: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Joseph Parish, South Bend, at St. Pius X Church, Granger

