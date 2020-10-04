October 4, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, October 4: 12:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, October 5: 5:30 p.m. — Red Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Tuesday-Thursday, October 6-8: Priests Continuing Education Virtual Workshop
Friday, October 9: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine
* * *
