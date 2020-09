Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 27: 2 p.m. — Walk for the Poor for St. Vincent de Paul Society, Parkview Field, Fort Wayne

Sunday, September 27: 4:30 p.m. — Mass and Dedication of St. Mary Magdalene Oratory, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 29: 8:30 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Queen of Angels School, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, September 30: 5:15 p.m. — Red Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, October 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

Saturday, October 3: 11:30 a.m. — Mass for Kingdom Builders Women’s Conference, Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 3: 5 p.m. — Red Mass, Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, Toledo, Ohio

