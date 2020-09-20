Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 20: 10 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, September 21: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 22: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, September 23: 12 p.m. — Redeemer Radio Tune-In for All-In, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, September 24: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council

Thursday, September 24: 7 p.m. — Talk on “Faithful Citizenship in a Divided Nation: the Political Responsibility of Catholics,” Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Friday, September 25: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, September 26: 10 a.m. — Inauguration Mass for Father Eric Zimmer, President of University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 26: 4 p.m. — Inauguration Ceremony for Father Eric Zimmer, Performing Arts Center Auditorium, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

* * *