Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 13: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

Monday, September 14: 9 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine

Monday, September 14: 5:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty

Tuesday-Wednesday, September 15-16: Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee

Wednesday, September 16: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Catholic Relief Services U.S. Operations Committee

Thursday, September 17: 8 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services

Friday, September 18: Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary

Saturday, September 19: 9:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Saturday, September 19: 2:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, St. Pius X Church, Granger

