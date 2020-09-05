Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 6: 10 a.m. — Mass with Blessing of Chapel and Dedication of Altar, St. Teresa of Calcutta Chapel, Johnson Family Hall, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, September 6: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

Tuesday, September 8: 12 p.m. — Annual Meeting of Board of Catholic Community Foundation, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

* * *