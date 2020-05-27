May 27, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Saturday, May 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Bluffton
Monday, June 1: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Tuesday, June 2: 11 a.m. — Blessing of A Mother’s Hope House, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 3: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Friday, June 5: 3 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Northeast Indiana Catholic Educators, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 6: 11 a.m. — Priesthood and Diaconate Ordinations, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 7: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn
