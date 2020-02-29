Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 1: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, March 1: 7 p.m. — Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, University of Notre Dame

Monday, March 2: 12:30 p.m. — Mass, Malloy Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Monday, March 2: 1:30 p.m. — Lunch Meeting with Notre Dame MTS Students, Malloy Hall, University of Notre Dame

Monday, March 2: 5:30 p.m. — Dinner Meeting with Notre Dame Theology Faculty, Legends, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, March 3: 10:30 a.m. — Lenten Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday-Friday, March 4-6: Exploring Co-Responsibility for the Mission of the Church Conference, University of Notre Dame

Friday, March 6: 6 p.m. — Mass, Our Lady of the Road, South Bend

Saturday, March 7: 6 p.m. — Saints Alive! Dinner and Auction, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

