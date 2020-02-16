February 16, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, February 17: 5:15 p.m. — Mass and Lecture, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame
Tuesday, February 18: 9:30 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka
Wednesday, February 19: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Thursday, February 20: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Saturday, February 22: 3:30 p.m. — Question and Answer Session, Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 22: 7:30 p.m. — Talk and Holy Hour for Diocesan World Youth Day, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne
