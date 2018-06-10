June 10, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, June 10: 3 p.m. â€” Mass with Blessing of Chapel and Altar, St. Dominic Church, Bremen
Tuesday, June 12:Â 9 a.m. â€” Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Tuesday, June 12:Â 1 p.m. â€” Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Tuesday, June 12:Â 5:30 p.m. â€” Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Wednesday-Friday, June 13-15:Â Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Wednesday, June 13:Â 7 a.m. â€” Meeting of Episcopal Advisory Board of Catholic Leadership Institute, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sunday, June 17:Â 9 a.m. â€” Mass with Perpetual Profession of Vows, St. Andrew Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, June 18:Â 10 a.m. â€” Meeting of the Bishopâ€™s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, June 19:Â 7 p.m. â€” Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner with Knights of Columbus, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 20:Â 10:30 a.m. â€” Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Wednesday, June 20: 6 p.m. â€” Mass and Dinner with Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, St. Martin de Porres Church and The Oakwood Resort, Syracuse
Thursday, June 21: 4 p.m. â€” Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Friday, June 22: 7 p.m. â€” Invocation at Red Coat Dinner, Fort Wayne Country Club, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 23:Â 11 a.m. â€” Ordination of Permanent Deacons, St. Matthew Cathedral, South BendÂ
