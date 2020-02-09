Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 9: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester

Monday, February 10: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Tuesday, February 11: 2 p.m. CST — Ordination of Msgr. Robert J. McClory, Bishop of Gary, Holy Angels Cathedral, Gary

Wednesday, February 12: 9 a.m. — Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, February 12: 12 p.m. — Meeting with Council of Teachers, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, February 12: 6 p.m. — Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Thursday, February 13: 5:30 p.m. — Annual Scholarship Dinner for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

Thursday-Friday, February 13-14: Meeting of Board of Trustees for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

