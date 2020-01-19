January 19, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, January 19: 10 a.m. — Byzantine Divine Liturgy, Chapel of Mary, Seat of Wisdom, Malloy Hall, University of Notre Dame
Sunday, January 19: 5 p.m. — Vespers and Dinner, Old College, University of Notre Dame
Tuesday-Wednesday, January 21-22: Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Catholic Education, Washington, D.C.
Friday, January 24: 9:15 a.m. — Youth Mass for Life, Capitol One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Friday, January 24: 1 p.m. — National March for Life, Capitol Mall, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, January 25: 9:30 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Pilgrims at March for Life, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.
