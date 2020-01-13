Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Wednesday, January 15: 7:45 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Thursday, January 16: 11 a.m. — Meeting of the Priest Personnel Board, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 17: 8 a.m. — Mass with Spanish-Language Students, Queen of All Saints Chapel, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, January 18: 12 p.m. — Northeast Indiana Rally and March for Life, University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, Fort Wayne

* * *