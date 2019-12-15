Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 15: 11:45 a.m. — Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Monday, December 16: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees of South Bend Area, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Friday, December 20: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees of Fort Wayne Area, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 21: 11 a.m. — Mass and Lunch for Seminarians, their Families and Father Solanus Vocation Society, St. Patrick Church, Arcola

Sunday, December 22: 8 a.m. Mass, St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, New Carlisle

Tuesday, December 24, 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

